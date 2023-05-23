BreakingNews
UPDATE: 1K displaced, roads closed after partial collapse of crane in Midtown
X

Locust Grove council approves zoning map, raise

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
12 minutes ago

A new zoning map was approved by the Locust Grove City Council at its May 1 regular meeting after being tabled in April.

According to officials, the new map incorporated areas annexed into the city in recent years and new zoning districts. The proposed map was amended after an earlier public hearing revealed some necessary changes and additions before final adoption.

In unrelated business, the council voted on changes to its own compensation, raising the mayor’s salary from $14,400 to $18,000 annually while each council member’s salary will be set at $12,000 per year.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

