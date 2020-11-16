Locust Grove council approves request for oil change business

The Locust Grove City Council voted unanimously at its Nov. 2 regular meeting to approve the architectural plans submitted for Express Oil Change, which is planned for 601 Market Place Boulevard. The applicant has indicated that the general concept is to construct a 5,705-square-foot, single-story rectangular building where the main entrance and vehicle access faces south toward Bill Gardner Parkway.
The council also unanimously approved the creation of a streetlight district in the Indian Grove residential subdivision, to be served by both Georgia Power and Central Georgia EMC. The owners of all 87 lots are in favor of the move, and it is expected to cost each lot $51.55 per year.