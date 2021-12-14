ajc logo
Locust Grove council approves 2022 budget

Locust Grove City Hall.
Locust Grove City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
5 hours ago

The Locust Grove City Council voted unanimously at its recent regular meeting to approve its operating and capital improvements budget for the 2022 fiscal year.

The new budget takes into consideration anticipated revenue from a new countywide special-purpose local option sales tax solely for transportation that was approved by voters in November, city officials stated.

The overall total from all of the various funds is more than $29 million, but the general fund portion of the budget is around 3 percent lower than it was for the 2021 fiscal year, according to a city staff report.

