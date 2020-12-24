Locust Grove City Council meets remotely

The council approved an annual update to the capital improvement element, which is to be filed with the Atlanta Regional Commission, as well as the application for the 2021 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant road list. After adding an item to the agenda at the meeting, the council approved a joint resolution with the county and all of its cities in favor of a new service delivery strategy.

The Henry Board of Commissioners has scheduled a special called meeting regarding the SDS for Dec. 29.