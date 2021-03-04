Locust Grove annexation denied

An annexation request was denied by the Locust Grove City Council at its March 1 regular meeting. The request was in regard to two tracts totalling nearly 214 acres on Locust Road, according to city staff documents. There was no objection from the Henry County Board of Commissioners and city staff recommended approval.
The applicant had no plans to change the RA (residential-agricultural) zoning for the property, but a rezoning from county RA to city RA would have been necessary to complete the process. With the annexation having failed, the rezoning issue was moot and there was no vote on it.
