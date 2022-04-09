ajc logo
X

Locust Grove annexation approved

Locust Grove City Hall.

caption arrowCaption
Locust Grove City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
9 minutes ago

An annexation request involving 254 acres was approved by the Locust Grove City Council at its March 21 regular meeting.

The property in question, a combination of five different tracts, is at South Ola Road and SIngley Drive, on the south side of the city and northeast of Hwy. 42.

According to a city staff report, the land will remain residential-agricultural, the city’s equivalent to the county’s current zoning, and the future land use designation remains rural residential.

The Henry County Board of Commissioners discussed the annexation request by Singley Road Partners at its Jan. 19 meeting and raised no objection.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Stockbridge council OK’s $1.3 million trash contract
5h ago
Police activity up in Locust Grove
Henry board OK’s grant application
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top