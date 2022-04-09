Locust Grove annexation approved

An annexation request involving 254 acres was approved by the Locust Grove City Council at its March 21 regular meeting.
The property in question, a combination of five different tracts, is at South Ola Road and SIngley Drive, on the south side of the city and northeast of Hwy. 42.
According to a city staff report, the land will remain residential-agricultural, the city’s equivalent to the county’s current zoning, and the future land use designation remains rural residential.
The Henry County Board of Commissioners discussed the annexation request by Singley Road Partners at its Jan. 19 meeting and raised no objection.
