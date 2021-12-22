Line items approved in Stockbridge budget

A number of line item changes in the proposed $18.3 million general fund budget for the 2022 fiscal year were approved by the Stockbridge City Council at its Dec. 13 regular meeting.
The city’s organizational chart was amended to include the position of assistant public works director and the amount earmarked for public works vehicles was reduced from $200,000 to $50,000.
Funding for a July 4 was added in the amount of $50,000 and the historic preservation budget was approved at $10,000.
The city’s personnel policy was amended so that an employee must be on the job a full year before being eligible for cost of living adjustment, bonus or merit pay.
The amphitheater budget was changed to $450,000 and $300,000 was added for police services.
About the Author