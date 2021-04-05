X

Legislation proposed to rework Henry County boards

Two boards in Henry County could change if new legislation is adopted.
Two boards in Henry County could change if new legislation is adopted.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Two bills recently introduced in the Georgia General Assembly would change the configuration of two Henry County authority boards. State Sen. Emanuel Jones introduced SB 285 and cosponsored SB 286 with state Brian Strickland. Both were introduced March 8.

One addresses the board of the Henry County Development Authority and the other the Henry County Water Authority. Currently both boards have five members, one appointed by each district commissioner. If adopted, a member would be added and he or she would be appointed by the Board of Commissioners’ countywide chair. The Senate voted March 18 to pass SB 286, which concerns the Development Authority.

There is no vote as yet on SB 285.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.