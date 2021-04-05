Legislation proposed to rework Henry County boards

Two bills recently introduced in the Georgia General Assembly would change the configuration of two Henry County authority boards. State Sen. Emanuel Jones introduced SB 285 and cosponsored SB 286 with state Brian Strickland. Both were introduced March 8.
One addresses the board of the Henry County Development Authority and the other the Henry County Water Authority. Currently both boards have five members, one appointed by each district commissioner. If adopted, a member would be added and he or she would be appointed by the Board of Commissioners’ countywide chair. The Senate voted March 18 to pass SB 286, which concerns the Development Authority.
There is no vote as yet on SB 285.