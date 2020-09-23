Lawsuit filed over removal of McDonough statue

The suit was filed by Georgia Minutemen LLC against the four Henry County commissioners — Dee Clemmons, Bruce Holmes, Vivian Thomas and June Wood — who voted in July to remove the statue from its home of more than 100 years. Also named as a defendant is county manager Cheri Hobson-Matthews, who was said to have effected the removal.

According to a statement released by Georgia Minutemen, the suit named the defendants in their individual capacities for performing what the organization claims is an illegal act, thereby leaving them unprotected from the state’s sovereign immunity law.