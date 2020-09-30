Late development director honored by McDonough leaders

The announcement was made by Mayor Billy Copeland during a time of remembrance for Heard at the McDonough City Council’s Sept. 21 regular meeting. A proclamation was presented by city clerk Janis Price, and a separate tribute was shared by state Rep. Andy Welch. Copeland said that the proper signage will soon be erected at the municipal complex along with a portrait of Heard and accompanying information on his numerous accomplishments on behalf of the city.

A flag which flew over City Hall on the day of Heard’s death was presented to his family in appreciation for his time of service to the city.