Late development director honored by McDonough leaders

McDonough City Hall has been renamed the Rodney C. Heard Municipal Complex, in memory of the city’s longtime community development director who died Aug. 10.
The announcement was made by Mayor Billy Copeland during a time of remembrance for Heard at the McDonough City Council’s Sept. 21 regular meeting. A proclamation was presented by city clerk Janis Price, and a separate tribute was shared by state Rep. Andy Welch. Copeland said that the proper signage will soon be erected at the municipal complex along with a portrait of Heard and accompanying information on his numerous accomplishments on behalf of the city.
A flag which flew over City Hall on the day of Heard’s death was presented to his family in appreciation for his time of service to the city.