Industrial request turned down by Henry County zoning board

A proposal for an industrial rezoning to develop a warehouse was given a thumbs-down by the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board at its May 27 regular meeting. The site in question consists of 53.85 acres and sits west of North Bridges Road and east of I-75, between Jonesboro Road and Mt. Carmel Road. The proposed change was from C-3 (highway commercial) to M-1 (light manufacturing).
Also denied by the ZAB was a request to amend the county’s future land use map and designate the property for industrial instead of mixed use. Both requests can be taken to the Board of Commissioners for final denial or approval.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.