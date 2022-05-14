Hotel variance denied in McDonough

A variance request that would have allowed a five-story hotel was denied by the McDonough City Council at its May 5 regular meeting.
The proposal for Staybridge at South Point on Hwy. 81 West would have required a height increase of 10 feet from the 40 feet the city code typically would allow for the height of the building.
No citizens spoke either for or against the measure during the public hearing before the vote.
In unrelated city business, the council approved a revision of the requirements for occupational tax permit registration, specifically the addition of a second photo identification which is now required by state law.
