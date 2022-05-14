ajc logo
X

Hotel variance denied in McDonough

McDonough City Hall.

caption arrowCaption
McDonough City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
36 minutes ago

A variance request that would have allowed a five-story hotel was denied by the McDonough City Council at its May 5 regular meeting.

The proposal for Staybridge at South Point on Hwy. 81 West would have required a height increase of 10 feet from the 40 feet the city code typically would allow for the height of the building.

No citizens spoke either for or against the measure during the public hearing before the vote.

In unrelated city business, the council approved a revision of the requirements for occupational tax permit registration, specifically the addition of a second photo identification which is now required by state law.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
New tag office in Henry in the works
Henry commissioners approve expenditures
Moratorium approved in McDonough
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top