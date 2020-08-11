Home Depot to open new distribution center in Locust Grove

The company is now hiring for its 657,600-square-foot warehouse at 3150 Hwy. 42 in Locust Grove, according to an Aug. 4 announcement by Gov. Brian Kemp’s office. The site is part of a plan unveiled in 2017 by which the Home Depot is investing $1.2 million in its supply chain to expand its distribution network with approximately 150 new facilities nationwide.

Officials say that investment will expand the company’s current same-day and next-day deliver options to 90 percent of the U.S. population. Georgia is a hub for the company’s Southeast supply chain operations and its national delivery strategy, according to the state’s top economic development representatives.