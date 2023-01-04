Holiday storms strain Henry water system

Officials with the Henry County Water Authority reported that crews worked overtime during the Christmas weekend and the days that followed to restore water loss to customers who were affected by the severe winter weather that came through the region.
Burst pipes and water line leaks were exacerbated by the fact that some residential customers were out of town for several days celebrating the holiday and a number of businesses were closed for an extended period of time, officials said.
These problems led to peak demand typically seen during summer months but due to damage rather than actual customer water use. The HCWA continued its search for potential leaks and is still reaching out to customers who need assistance.
Information: hcwa.com.
