BreakingNews
EXPLAINER: What to expect on Day 2 of House speaker election
ajc logo
X

Holiday storms strain Henry water system

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Officials with the Henry County Water Authority reported that crews worked overtime during the Christmas weekend and the days that followed to restore water loss to customers who were affected by the severe winter weather that came through the region.

Burst pipes and water line leaks were exacerbated by the fact that some residential customers were out of town for several days celebrating the holiday and a number of businesses were closed for an extended period of time, officials said.

These problems led to peak demand typically seen during summer months but due to damage rather than actual customer water use. The HCWA continued its search for potential leaks and is still reaching out to customers who need assistance.

Information: hcwa.com.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

The Jolt: Georgia Republicans at the center of House speaker chaos 3h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘He was just working.’ Family grieves after tire shop worker shot to death on the job
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia lawmakers likely to focus on education funding, school safety
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kemp vows more arrests in Atlanta training center protests
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kemp vows more arrests in Atlanta training center protests
1h ago

Credit: Uncredited

'Romeo & Juliet' stars sue over 1968 film's teen nude scene
15h ago
The Latest

Board appointments in Stockbridge approved
16h ago
McDonough council confirms appointments
Henry partnership to benefit local nursing
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
16h ago
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
22h ago
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top