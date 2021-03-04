Historic resource survey on tap in Locust Grove

The Locust Grove City Council voted unanimously at its March 1 regular meeting to approve a memorandum of agreement with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ Historic Preservation Division regarding the city’s 2021 historic resource survey. According to officials, successful completion of the survey will result in access to historic preservation grants. Using this approach with an MOA will allow the city to proceed without hiring an outside consultant when a qualified staff person or volunteer is able to conduct the survey in compliance with HPD standards.