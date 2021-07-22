ajc logo
High-tech needs for Henry County police approved

New software will allow police better use of cameras.
New software will allow police better use of cameras.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
45 minutes ago

A total of $287,153 has been earmarked for a high-tech tool intended to assist local law enforcement. The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its July 7 regular meeting to approve a three-year agreement for an ICU Industries/Fusus Real Time Crime Center software program.

According to a county staff report, this technology is a Google map/cloud-based software that will merge private and commercial cameras into one area, allowing intelligence to be collected from any device connected to the system. A virtual command center will have access to all available cameras immediately when a call comes in — an active shooter, for example — or to track suspects in a specific area.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

