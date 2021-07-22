High-tech needs for Henry County police approved

A total of $287,153 has been earmarked for a high-tech tool intended to assist local law enforcement. The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its July 7 regular meeting to approve a three-year agreement for an ICU Industries/Fusus Real Time Crime Center software program.
According to a county staff report, this technology is a Google map/cloud-based software that will merge private and commercial cameras into one area, allowing intelligence to be collected from any device connected to the system. A virtual command center will have access to all available cameras immediately when a call comes in — an active shooter, for example — or to track suspects in a specific area.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.