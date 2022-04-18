Henry to get $15 million in ERAP funds

A $15 million allocation from the federal government for Henry County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program was formally accepted by the Board of Commissioners at its April 5 regular meeting.
The money, a portion of a $2.3 trillion spending bill passed in late 2020 that includes stimulus relief related to the COVID-19 pandemic, will allow the county to continue a program that offers rental and utility assistance for local residents.
Henry County qualified for and spent more than $7 million under the first phase of this program.
Officials said the funding will provide a stop-gap for eligible individuals and families to remain in their homes as well as landlords unable to collect rent to recover from the economic fallout of the pandemic.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.
About the Author
Credit: Caroline Silva