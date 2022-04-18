ajc logo
Henry to get $15 million in ERAP funds

The Henry County Administration Building.

The Henry County Administration Building.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

A $15 million allocation from the federal government for Henry County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program was formally accepted by the Board of Commissioners at its April 5 regular meeting.

The money, a portion of a $2.3 trillion spending bill passed in late 2020 that includes stimulus relief related to the COVID-19 pandemic, will allow the county to continue a program that offers rental and utility assistance for local residents.

Henry County qualified for and spent more than $7 million under the first phase of this program.

Officials said the funding will provide a stop-gap for eligible individuals and families to remain in their homes as well as landlords unable to collect rent to recover from the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
