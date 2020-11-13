Henry sees record grad rate in 2020

The Class of 2020 in Henry County’s public schools weathered its many unique challenges and crossed the finish line with an 88.8 percent graduation rate, the best ever recorded in the district. According to officials, it was an increase of 1.8 percentage points over the previous year as well as five percentage points above the state’s average of 83.8 and third highest among the 10 largest districts in Georgia.
Overall, nine out of 10 schools in the district saw increases to their graduation rates from the previous year, and nine schools had graduation rates above the state average. Four schools topped 90 percent. The district had 3,662 eligible graduates with 3,252 earning a diploma in four years. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.