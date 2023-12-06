Henry school bus purchase approved

More new school buses will soon be on Henry County’s roads. The Board of Education voted at its Nov. 13 regular meeting to approve the third of five annual bus purchases made possible by the passage in 2021 of the current special-purpose local option sales tax for the school district.

About $2.7 million from that fund will be earmarked for 33 new buses with $2 million more coming from state reimbursement.

The newest members of the fleet include 23 72-passenger buses and 10 48-passenger buses, all of which are air-conditioned. This is the third installment of an overall plan to acquire 125 new buses in a five-year period.