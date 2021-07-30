ajc logo
Henry school board renews data hosting contract

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
29 minutes ago

A $130,368 allocation for annual renewal of a data hosting contract was approved unanimously by the Henry County Board of Education at its July 12 regular meeting. According to officials, the district uses data backup services from an outside company to ensure the safety of the significant amounts of data within its several information systems and to provide resiliency in the case that one of those systems needs to be recovered. The services provided include hosting district data in a highly secure storage center and providing management of that hosted environment around the clock. Funding for this service comes from the district’s SPLOST account. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.

