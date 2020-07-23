Henry school board passes spending resolution

This is the second month in a row such action was taken. By state law it is permitted in lieu of an approved annual budget, which the district does not have for the upcoming year because the General Assembly only released its own budgetary numbers in the past few weeks. State revenue estimates were sent to schools June 26.

The board is expected to consider a new budget at its Aug. 10 regular meeting. District officials cited as estimated $41.5 million decrease in state revenue for June in a report given at the July 13 school board meeting.