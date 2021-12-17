Henry school board OK’s right-of-way deal

The Henry County Board of Education voted at its Dec. 13 regular meeting to approve the acquisition of two acres of right-of-way by the county’s transportation department for the Panola Mountain Greenway Trail, which is to terminate at the north parking lot of Austin Road Middle School.
The land in question is on the eastern portion of the Austin Road cluster, which includes an elementary school.
The acquisition will not impact school operations, according to officials, and the school board voted last February to approve a statement of support for the proposed path for this part of the project.
Plans call for the three-mile trail to begin at Panola Mountain State Park.
Information: henry.k12.ga.us.
About the Author