Henry school board approves plan for return to campus

The proposal consists of four phases, starting with the return of school-based employees the week of Sept. 14. An orientation period the week of Sept. 28 would have students attending two days that week under a split schedule according to each student’s last name. All elementary and middle school students who have chosen on-campus learning would be back to a five-day schedule beginning Oct. 5.

The final phase includes high school students on the same schedule, but the date for that is yet to be determined.