Henry school board approves plan for return to campus

The Henry County Board of Education voted at an Aug. 31 special called meeting to approve a timeline to begin the return of students to on-campus classes. The opt-in period for families was scheduled to last through Sept. 9, with any who wish to remain in remote learning having the opportunity to do so.
The proposal consists of four phases, starting with the return of school-based employees the week of Sept. 14. An orientation period the week of Sept. 28 would have students attending two days that week under a split schedule according to each student’s last name. All elementary and middle school students who have chosen on-campus learning would be back to a five-day schedule beginning Oct. 5.
The final phase includes high school students on the same schedule, but the date for that is yet to be determined.
Information: henry.k12.ga.us.