ajc logo
X

Henry road resurfacing completed

The first part of a $27.4 million road resurfacing plan is complete.

Combined ShapeCaption
The first part of a $27.4 million road resurfacing plan is complete.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
31 minutes ago

The resurfacing of Hampton Locust Grove Road has been completed between Hwy. 20 and Hwy. 155. When announcing the conclusion of the project Aug. 30, Henry County officials called it a “cornerstone” of a larger plan under which 96 road resurfacings are expected to be done this year under the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax.

Out of a total of $27.4 million earmarked for these improvements across the county, this five-mile stretch was the priciest at $1.8 million.

Officials said heavy traffic over the years, including a large number of school buses, had made road conditions unsatisfactory and necessitated the replacement of both the roadway foundation and the final surface.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Stock Up: 3 things pet owners might need in their kitchens 8h ago
Atlanta native Dennis Allen brings Saints to town to play Falcons in opener
6h ago
WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix, joining Wendy Corona, Linda Stouffer
4h ago
14 killed in wrecks, 1 by drowning over Labor Day weekend
5h ago
14 killed in wrecks, 1 by drowning over Labor Day weekend
5h ago
Memphis police ID body of abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher
2h ago
The Latest
Henry commissioners OK multifamily zoning
Development requests in McDonough approved
McDonough council approves new street names
Featured
Volunteers with Rome GA Cares loaded water onto trucks headed to Summerville, GA following heavy flooding in the area. (Courtesy of Rome GA Cares)

Credit: Rome GA Cares

Rome non-profit sends flood supplies, volunteers to Chattooga County
5h ago
Inside City Hall: News of hospital closure comes as blindside to mayor’s office
9h ago
Peachtree Center office towers, mall face possible foreclosure sale
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top