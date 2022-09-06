Henry road resurfacing completed

The resurfacing of Hampton Locust Grove Road has been completed between Hwy. 20 and Hwy. 155. When announcing the conclusion of the project Aug. 30, Henry County officials called it a “cornerstone” of a larger plan under which 96 road resurfacings are expected to be done this year under the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax.
Out of a total of $27.4 million earmarked for these improvements across the county, this five-mile stretch was the priciest at $1.8 million.
Officials said heavy traffic over the years, including a large number of school buses, had made road conditions unsatisfactory and necessitated the replacement of both the roadway foundation and the final surface.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest