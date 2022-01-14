Hamburger icon
Henry public safety equipment approved

More high-tech equipment is coming for Henry County police.
Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
39 minutes ago

Several public safety items were approved Jan. 5 by the Henry County Board of Commissioners.

A $123,250 allocation was designated for Panasonic Toughbooks and another $77,750 was approved for dash camera hardware kits for the police department’s 50 newest Ford Explorer pursuit vehicles.

The board approved a new three-year contract with Visual Labs, the county’s supplier of body cameras, at $287,352 per year for the police department and $21,600 per year for the fire department.

A $3,000 grant from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency was accepted on behalf of the Explosive Ordnance Detection K9 Unit, and a bid was awarded for the purchase of body armor for the police department.

A $21,000 grant was accepted for the sheriff’s office to purchase naloxone kits.

About the Author

Investigations
