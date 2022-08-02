ajc logo
X

Henry police to assume SRO duties

The Henry County Police Department will be assuming school resource officer duties.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Henry County Police Department will be assuming school resource officer duties.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners and the Henry County Board of Education approved a memorandum of understanding for the Henry County Police Department to provide school resource officers for the county’s public schools beginning when classes resume Wednesday.

The actions in a July 21 school board meeting and a July 19 commission meeting came in the wake of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, which had provided the services for a number of years, notifying the school board in June that it would be terminating their agreement, “noting their constitutional obligations to their main charge as a law enforcement agency,” according to a statement from the school district.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
2022 Music Midtown festival canceled; decision linked to state gun laws19h ago
Braves reportedly completing trade of Will Smith to Astros for Jake Odorizzi
6h ago
The Georgia GOP ‘civil war’ might be over
2h ago
Angelina Jolie, daughter celebrate admission into Spelman College
21h ago
Angelina Jolie, daughter celebrate admission into Spelman College
21h ago
Austin Riley’s new 10-year deal most lucrative in Braves’ history
11h ago
The Latest
Henry ZAB requests for large site postponed
Permit, contracts approved in Hampton
McDonough council approves county plans
Featured
07/30/2021 —Marietta, Georgia — Colorful balloons are displayed throughout Kincaid Elementary School during a meet and greet for kindergartners and first graders at the school in Marietta, Friday, July 30, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution

What’s new at school this year?
A conversation with MLK Jr. kept Nichelle Nichols from exiting Star Trek
Ethics panel takes up biggest case yet in probe of Stacey Abrams supporters
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top