Henry police to assume SRO duties

The Henry County Board of Commissioners and the Henry County Board of Education approved a memorandum of understanding for the Henry County Police Department to provide school resource officers for the county’s public schools beginning when classes resume Wednesday.
The actions in a July 21 school board meeting and a July 19 commission meeting came in the wake of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, which had provided the services for a number of years, notifying the school board in June that it would be terminating their agreement, “noting their constitutional obligations to their main charge as a law enforcement agency,” according to a statement from the school district.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest