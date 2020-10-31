Henry police, fire get grant money

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its Oct. 20 regular meeting to accept a $26,532 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance grant. According to a staff report, the funds will be used for the purchase and installation of a license plate recognition system that will help the Henry County Police Department gather intelligence to aid in the prevention, detection and investigation of criminal activities.
The board also accepted a $5,000 Norfolk Southern Discretion grant that will be used to purchase supplies for the Henry County Fire Department to aid in decreasing response times, according to officials. That vote was also unanimous.