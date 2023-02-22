BreakingNews
Henry opens new elections office

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Henry County officials hosted a Feb. 7 ribbon cutting for the county’s new elections and voter registration headquarters on South Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough. The previous location was deemed undersized and inadequate to meet the demands of the rapidly growing county.

Officials said the county acquired the 16,000-square-foot building after it had been vacant for more than a year, and after soliciting bids for renovations it was determined that county staff could do the work at a savings to taxpayers of about half the quoted price. The new facility is already fully operational with staff on hand who are ready to serve all residents with voting and registration questions and needs.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
