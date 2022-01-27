Henry officials tout COVID testing numbers

According to a statement posted on the county’s official Facebook page, the county is maintaining three locations where residents can be tested at no cost regardless of insurance status: North Mount Carmel Park, 307 N. Mt. Carmel Road in Hampton; Red Hawk Park, 143 Henry Parkway in McDonough; and New Hope Christian Ministries, 1738 Fairview Road in Stockbridge.

Hours of operation and links to online testing registration can be found at henrycountyga.gov.