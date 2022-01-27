Hamburger icon
Henry officials tout COVID testing numbers

Drive-up COVID testing is available in multiple locations.

Credit: Henry County government

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
41 minutes ago

Henry County government officials announced Jan. 24 that nearly 8,000 COVID-19 tests had been administered since Dec. 16 at drive-up locations operated by the county.

According to a statement posted on the county’s official Facebook page, the county is maintaining three locations where residents can be tested at no cost regardless of insurance status: North Mount Carmel Park, 307 N. Mt. Carmel Road in Hampton; Red Hawk Park, 143 Henry Parkway in McDonough; and New Hope Christian Ministries, 1738 Fairview Road in Stockbridge.

Hours of operation and links to online testing registration can be found at henrycountyga.gov.

Investigations
