Henry officials reopen Stockbridge park

Credit: Henry County

Credit: Henry County

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
39 minutes ago

A ribbon cutting took place Nov. 9 to signify the reopening of Mickie D. Cochran Park, 301 Banks Road, which had been closed for two years during renovations.

The county spent approximately $3.6 million in SPLOST funds on the work, which included a complete overhaul of the existing football field with a new irrigation system, bleachers, sports field lighting, fencing and goalposts; a new, two-story building featuring a concession area, restrooms, equipment storage and an upstairs area for scorekeepers that overlooks the field; two new full-sized basketball courts featuring perimeter fencing and player benches; new lighted walking paths; and a large, open grassed area with a new playground.

Information: henrycountyga.gov.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

The world's attention is on Gaza, and Ukrainians worry war fatigue will hurt their cause8h ago

Credit: JAY BLACK/AJC

How the AJC and WABE combined forces for the upgraded ‘Politically Georgia’
59m ago

Credit: TNS

Prosecutors ask top Georgia court to reject ‘unlawful’ DA oversight panel
15h ago

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president, has entered home hospice
18h ago

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president, has entered home hospice
18h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

HS football: Moving on to the state quarterfinals
9h ago
The Latest

Henry board approves fire station agreements
Henry leaders talk SPLOST extension
Henry graduation rates improve
Featured

Credit: TNS

North Georgia Methodists vote Saturday on request by 265 churches to disaffiliate
‘Not easily replaced’: Marietta teacher killed in Atlanta was a mentor to many
15h ago
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top