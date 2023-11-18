Henry officials reopen Stockbridge park

A ribbon cutting took place Nov. 9 to signify the reopening of Mickie D. Cochran Park, 301 Banks Road, which had been closed for two years during renovations.

The county spent approximately $3.6 million in SPLOST funds on the work, which included a complete overhaul of the existing football field with a new irrigation system, bleachers, sports field lighting, fencing and goalposts; a new, two-story building featuring a concession area, restrooms, equipment storage and an upstairs area for scorekeepers that overlooks the field; two new full-sized basketball courts featuring perimeter fencing and player benches; new lighted walking paths; and a large, open grassed area with a new playground.

Information: henrycountyga.gov.