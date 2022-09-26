Henry officer completes FBI National Academy

The Henry County Police Department announced last week that Major Joey Smith graduated Sept. 13 from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va. According to a statement released by the HCPD, this ten-week program is an opportunity afforded fewer than one percent of law enforcement officers.
Those who attend on average have at least 21 years of experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions. Smith, who is a native of Henry County and a 28-year veteran of the HCPD, called the experience “a dream come true” and said “it was an honor to be nominated” by Chief Mark Amerman.
