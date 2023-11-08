BreakingNews
Henry graduation rates improve

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
17 minutes ago

Graduation rates for 2023 have improved for the Henry County public school district overall as well as for seven of its 11 high schools, according to a report released Oct. 10 by the Georgia Department of Education.

The district-wide four-year graduation rate of 87.7 percent outpaced the statewide rate of 84.4 percent, which officials said is an all-time high for Georgia since it began using the adjusted cohort calculated now required by federal law.

Overall, the four-year graduation rate for the county’s high school seniors, who were freshmen at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased by nearly 1 percentage point over the 2022 rate.

Information: schoolwires.henry.k12.ga.us.

