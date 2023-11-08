Henry graduation rates improve

The district-wide four-year graduation rate of 87.7 percent outpaced the statewide rate of 84.4 percent, which officials said is an all-time high for Georgia since it began using the adjusted cohort calculated now required by federal law.

Overall, the four-year graduation rate for the county’s high school seniors, who were freshmen at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased by nearly 1 percentage point over the 2022 rate.

Information: schoolwires.henry.k12.ga.us.