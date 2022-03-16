Hamburger icon
Henry election field shaping up

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Two of the three Henry County Board of Commissioners races in this year’s elections will involve incumbents as determined by recent qualifying.

Dee Anglyn, who was appointed to his seat only last month, will face two Republican primary opponents with the winner squaring off against a Democrat.

Vivian Thomas has Democrat primary opposition as well as a Republican qualifier.

Bruce Holmes, who has served nearly 12 years, could not qualify to run for his seat again because of redistricting. He has chosen to enter the State Senate District 10 race instead, challenging incumbent Emanuel Jones.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com, sos.ga.gov.

