Henry election field shaping up

Two of the three Henry County Board of Commissioners races in this year’s elections will involve incumbents as determined by recent qualifying.
Dee Anglyn, who was appointed to his seat only last month, will face two Republican primary opponents with the winner squaring off against a Democrat.
Vivian Thomas has Democrat primary opposition as well as a Republican qualifier.
Bruce Holmes, who has served nearly 12 years, could not qualify to run for his seat again because of redistricting. He has chosen to enter the State Senate District 10 race instead, challenging incumbent Emanuel Jones.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com, sos.ga.gov.
