Henry court cited for excellent clearance rate

Henry County State Court has been recognized by the Judicial Council of Georgia with an award of excellence for having a clearance rate in the top 10% across the state. That means fewer local residents have to worry about whether they’ll have their day in court in a timely manner.

County officials noted that a high clearance rate is a key indicator of the court’s ability to effectively manage its caseload and avoid backlogs. Chief State Court Judge Vincent Lotti called it a team award, noting that clerks, solicitors, attorneys, deputies and others are to be commended for their work that contributed to the honor.

