Henry County zoning board rules in favor of Chick-fil-A site

Representatives for a proposed new Chick-fil-A restaurant had their variance request granted by the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board at its Jan. 14 regular meeting. The site in question is on the east side of Hwy. 155 just south of East Lake Road, between the existing Wendy’s and Advance Auto Parts locations.
The applicants were seeking relief from front yards setback requirements which they said would allow maximum use of the space on the lot. A representative stated that all Chick-fil-A locations are moving to dual drive-thru lanes which are designed differently than in the past, and the proposed configuration would help get customers in and out as quickly as possible without allowing lines to spill onto the access road.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.