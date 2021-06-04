Henry County zoning board recommends rezoning approval

A 20-acre site was recommended for rezoning from residential to commercial by the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board at its May 13 regular meeting. The property is at 1664 Hwy. 20 East, on the southwest corner of the intersection with Airline Road, and lies between existing industrial and residential property. Plans for the corner call for a neighborhood commercial retail center with a gas station and an interior-access, climate-controlled self-service storage facility.