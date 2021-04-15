Henry County zoning board makes recommendation for residential lots

The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board voted at its March 25 regular meeting to recommend approval of a rezoning from R-3 (single-family residential) to RA (residential-agricultural) for an 11.65-acre piece of property east of Brannan Road and west of Palmer Road.
The applicant wants to divide the site into five residential lots, and access to sewer is required to develop as originally planned. The Henry County Water Authority stated that sewer is not currently available there, which triggered the rezoning request. As is always the case with rezoning applications, the final decision rests with the Henry County Board of Commissioners.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.