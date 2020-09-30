Henry County zoning board approves variance requests

The first request was a petition for relief from signage regulations on behalf of Gas Express Petroleum’s one-acre site at 3010 Bill Gardner Parkway in Locust Grove, just east that road’s intersection with Hwy. 155.

The other involved a tract of less than an acre at 55 Country Roads Circle, just of East Atlanta Road on the north side of Stockbridge, and the request by Hill Oxford One LLC of Columbus, Ohio, was for a personal care home.