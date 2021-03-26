Henry County voters approve E-SPLOST

The sixth round of a one-cent sales tax for education was approved by Henry County voters March 16. According to the county election office, 68 percent of voters who went to the polls voted in favor of continuing the SPLOST. A total of 6,384 ballots were cast in the special election, just under six percent of the more than 109,000 registered voters in the county.
It was the only item on the ballot for the vast majority of the county. The last E-SPLOST was approved in March of 2016 when more than 48,000 ballots were cast during the presidential preference primary.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.