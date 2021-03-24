X

Henry County to get $7 million in relief money

Money is on the way to help renters in Henry County.
Henry County | 40 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Henry County is getting a $7,060,482 allocation from the U.S. Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, part of a $2.3 trillion spending bill passed by Congress in December.

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its March 9 meeting to formally accept the funds. The ERAP lets counties, cities and towns with a population above 200,000 get funding for rental and utility assistance for their residents. According to officials, this money will especially help those in arrears and/or facing eviction. The funding also has provisions to assist renters with utility payments for gas, electric and water/sewer.

The program will be separately managed by a third-party provider, and funds will not be commingled with a current assistance program the county is managing.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

