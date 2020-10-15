Henry County subdivisions getting street lights

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Oct. 6 regular meeting to approve petitions for street light districts in five separate residential subdivisions. Light systems maintained by either Georgia Power or Snapping Shoals EMC will be installed at The Registry on Crumbley Road, Greystone Manor on Pullin Road, Woodbridge Estates on Chambers Road, Heritage at Crystal Lake on Dutchtown Road, and Bellah Landing on Hemphill Road.