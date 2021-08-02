ajc logo
Henry County senior centers launch next phase of reopening

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
39 minutes ago

Henry County Senior Services has announced that the third phase of its reopening plans for the county’s senior centers began July 19. Bear Creek, Hidden Valley and Locust Grove senior centers will be open 9-11 a.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m. weekdays. Heritage Senior Center reopened July 20 and will be in operation Tuesdays and Thursdays at the same times. No meals will be served at the centers, but drive-thru lunches will continue being served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

An increase in class size and activities will be offered that consists of card playing, board games and billiards on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Senior Center activities or events will be permitted only to those who pre-register for classes because of space limitations. Masks are optional for vaccinated persons, but temperature screenings are required. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

