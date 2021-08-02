Henry County senior centers launch next phase of reopening

Henry County Senior Services has announced that the third phase of its reopening plans for the county’s senior centers began July 19. Bear Creek, Hidden Valley and Locust Grove senior centers will be open 9-11 a.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m. weekdays. Heritage Senior Center reopened July 20 and will be in operation Tuesdays and Thursdays at the same times. No meals will be served at the centers, but drive-thru lunches will continue being served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.