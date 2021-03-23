Henry County senior centers getting update

Several new acquisitions at Henry County’s two oldest senior centers were given the go-ahead by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its March 9 meeting. A $83,993 bid was awarded to Chef’s Depot for the installation of new kitchen equipment at Heritage Senior Center in McDonough as well as Hidden Valley Senior Center in Fairview.
Replacement of kitchen appliances were deemed necessary by county staff, as some were more than 15 years old and beyond repair. Officials said the new equipment is needed to safely and effectively prepare meals to be served in the senior centers as well as through the Meals on Wheels program.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.