ajc logo
X

Henry County schools test results impacted by COVID

The pandemic and shutdown had a huge impact on school testing.
Caption
The pandemic and shutdown had a huge impact on school testing.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

A year of uncertainty in the overall learning environment of Henry County’s public schools was reflected in the release of the most recent data regarding the Georgia Milestones Assessment. Since state officials made them optional due to interruptions in on-campus instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic, only 47 percent of students in grades 3-8 took the end-of-grade tests, and 31 percent of high school students took end-of-course assessments.

Statewide participation averaged 70 percent in grades 3-8 and 59 percent in high school. District officials noted the state’s ruling last year that students should not be required to come on campus solely for the purpose of testing, which had a significant impact on participation. Grade implications were also reduced significantly. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.

In Other News
1
Turner named Hampton police chief
2
Blount censured by Stockbridge council
3
Two vying for Hampton mayor position
4
Food contracts approved for Henry schools
5
Rezoning approved in Hampton
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top