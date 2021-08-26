Henry County schools test results impacted by COVID

A year of uncertainty in the overall learning environment of Henry County’s public schools was reflected in the release of the most recent data regarding the Georgia Milestones Assessment. Since state officials made them optional due to interruptions in on-campus instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic, only 47 percent of students in grades 3-8 took the end-of-grade tests, and 31 percent of high school students took end-of-course assessments.
Statewide participation averaged 70 percent in grades 3-8 and 59 percent in high school. District officials noted the state’s ruling last year that students should not be required to come on campus solely for the purpose of testing, which had a significant impact on participation. Grade implications were also reduced significantly. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.