Henry County schools set summer office hours

Visitors to any of Henry County’s public schools during the summer must make an appointment in advance before showing up. That notice was given as part of the district’s announcement about summer office hours for the central office as well as each school buildings. A prospective visitor may call the school in questions or email an administrator to set up an appointment.
All of these facilities will be open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday until July 15. All offices will be closed Monday, July 5, for the Independence Day holiday. Beginning July 19, all offices will return to five-day operation, open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.