Henry County schools feeding students this summer

The summer feeding program in action in 2020.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Young people under 18 years of age can receive free meals from Henry County Schools over the next two months through the USDA Summer Food Service Program. Meal pickup services are offered every Wednesday at five high schools (Dutchtown, Locust Grove, Luella, Ola, Woodland) and five middle schools (Eagle’s Landing, Hampton, McDonough, Stockbridge, Union Grove) in the county.

The pre-order period is Thursday through Monday immediately before the pickup and all orders include lunches and breakfasts for the week. Log on to myschoolbucks.com to create or update an account. Contact the district’s school nutrition department with any questions or concerns.

