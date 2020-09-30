Henry County school district unveils new PAC

The multi-million-dollar project was funded by the school board’s own SPLOST and has a seating capacity of 1,000 in a 49,000-square-foot building with state-of-the-art technology to enhance the experience for performers and audience members, according to district officials. Ground was broken at the site in November of 2018.

The opening is expected to expand fine arts opportunities for students and provide relief for the original Performing Arts Center in McDonough , which was opened in the mid-1990s and has been hosting up to 400 events per year.