Henry County school board OK’s tentative budget

A tentative budget for the 2021-2022 school year totalling more than $400 million was approved by the Henry County Board of Education at its April 19 regular meeting. The first of two required public hearings took place the same day, with the second public hearing scheduled for May 10, when the board is expected to give final approval to the budget.
Dollar figures released by district officials indicate expected revenues of nearly $407 million and expenditures of about $414.5 million. But a predicted $7.5 million surplus in the special revenue fund is likely to offset the shortfall.
Detailed budget information is available for public review at henry.k12.ga.us.