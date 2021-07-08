Henry County school board OK’s $463K software deal

Educators in Henry County’s public schools can continue to use Word, PowerPoint and Excel for another year. The Henry County Board of Education voted at its June 14 regular meeting to approve the renewal of district-wide licensing for its Microsoft 365 software, which includes such tools as Outlook for email and calendar as well as OneDrive, SharePoint and Teams among others in a cloud-based operating environment.
The licensing also provides server operating systems for the district’s data center and virtualized environments. With the annual agreement near its expiration date, the district leveraged a state contract at a cost of $463,206.86 for the renewal, according to officials. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.