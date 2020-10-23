Henry County school board OK’s $4.5m building project

The low bid was from Bon Building Services of Conyers and the project is being funded by the district’s E-SPLOST. The school board also approved the purchase of four additional buses with a net E-SPLOST cost of $75,520. According to a staff report, the $416,400 total cost to Yancey Bus Sales will be offset by $308,880 in state bond funds as well as a Georgia Department of Education Alternative Fuel Bus Funding Grant in the amount of $32,000.