Henry County school board OK’s $4.5m building project

Four new school buses are being purchased for Henry County students.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Board of Education voted at its Oct. 12 regular business meeting to approve a $4,507,000 bid for construction of a new distribution center for the district.

The low bid was from Bon Building Services of Conyers and the project is being funded by the district’s E-SPLOST. The school board also approved the purchase of four additional buses with a net E-SPLOST cost of $75,520. According to a staff report, the $416,400 total cost to Yancey Bus Sales will be offset by $308,880 in state bond funds as well as a Georgia Department of Education Alternative Fuel Bus Funding Grant in the amount of $32,000.

